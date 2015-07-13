ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has hosted a presentation of healthy products of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition based on mare's milk without the content of trans-isomers of fatty acids.

"Mare's milk is the only drink among dairy products that do not contain trans-isomers of fatty acids. Consumption of trans-isomers increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men," said the president of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and RAMS Toregeldy Sharmanov. According to his words, the lack of trans-isomers of fatty acids in horse meat and mare's milk allows to produce functional nutrition products with targeted medical and biological properties for the prevention and treatment of both communicable and non-communicable diseases. "A unique production technology enables to produce child, medical or balanced food items. There is no such technology in the world. No one in the world produces functional products of therapeutic and prophylactic purposes on the basis of mare's milk," said Mr.Sharmanov. He stressed that the development of the unique technology will increase the competitiveness of domestic products.