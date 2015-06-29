Kazakh action drama beats Jurassic World at Kazakhstani box office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh action film Racketeer 2 has topped the Kazakhstani box office for the second consecutive weekend.

Directed by Akan Satayev, the film grossed KZT 204 million since its premiere on May 28 in cinemas across the country, according to kino.kz. Racketeer 2 even beat the highest-grossing movie of this summer Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The long-awaited next installment of the Jurassic Park series earned a little over KZT 187 million in Kazakhstan. Mad Max: Fury Road with Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy took the third place with almost KZT 141 million. Rounding out the top five were San Andreas and Tomorrowland scoring KZT 123 million and almost KZT 80 million accordingly.