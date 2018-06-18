Kazakh actor wins film festival in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Toleubek Aralbai, who is a featured actor in "Malenkiy Prints Bolshogo Goroda" (The Little Prince of the Big City) film, won the Best Actor prize at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival held in Qingdao from 13th to 17th June, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhfilm.

The film was produced on behalf of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports by Kazakhfilm Studio with the participation of Adigul Production. It tells the story of the friendship between a six-year-old boy from an orphanage and a veteran from a retiring home.

The filmmaker and scriptwriter is People's Artist of Kazakhstan Talgat Temenov. The film stars Anuar Toleugazhy and Toleubek Aralbai. Besides, it features actors of the Kuanyshbayev Kazakh Musical Drama Theater (Astana).



It was made in Astana and Burabai village, Akmola region. The film had its premiere on June 1, 2017, the Children's Day. The motion picture was released in mid-October that year.

About the film: It is the story of a boy by the name of Bibol and old musician Kassymkhan, and their incidental acquaintance that turned into a great friendship. The old man becomes family for the boy. Communicating with Kassymkhan, Bibol realizes that to achieve true happiness one must become a person of high moral character.