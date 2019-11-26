Kazakh actress Aisha Abdullina passed away in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM People's Artist of Kazakhstan, film and theatre actress, veteran of the Great Patriotic War Aisha Abdullina passed away at the age of 103.

The idol of the public, the first Desdemona of Kazakhstan, Aisha Abdullina has played more than 200 roles throughout her career.

Born on December 26, 1916, the actress devoted 80 years of her life to Shymkent-based Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Shanin. At the age of 15 she crossed the threshold of this theatre being a young inexperienced girl and retired from it at the age of 95.

In 1936, together with outstanding Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev, famous opera singer Kulyash Baisseitova and actor Kurmanbek Zhandarbekov she performed in Moscow within the Days of Kazakh Art and Culture.

Among the numerous awards presented to the actress are the Order of Parasat, the Badge of Honour and the Order of the Great Partiotic War. In 2017, Aisha Abdullina was awarded with Sakhnager prize for her outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art.

The farewell ceremony will be held November 28 at 09:00 at the Mukhtar Auezov Theatre.