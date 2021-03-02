Kazakh Aerospace Industry Minister meets with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting with Director-General of the State Corporation Rosconsmos Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting held at the National Space Center discussed the prospects of cooperation on Earth remote sensing technologies. In particular, joint plans for developing groups of Earth remote sensing satellites between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as the possibility for integrating the rapid data exchange services were addressed.

In addition, the sides also talked about the plans for cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation between Kazakh and Russian satellite manufacturers, including ensuring workload of the satellites assembly and testing facility in the city of Nur-Sultan.

The sides agreed to further elaborate the space cooperation issues.

On February 28, Roscosmos launched the meteorological satellite Arktika-M from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

On March 1, Rogozin met with the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin.