Kazakh, Afghan presidents had telephone conversation

ASTANA. AKORDA Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The conversation was initiated by the Afghan side. During the talk, M.A.Ghani congratulated the Kazakh Leader on the upcoming Nauryz Holiday and wished further prosperity and well-being to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Afghan President congratulated also N.Nazarbayev on successful organization of the snap elections to the Majilis of the Parliament.

Both sides noted importance of implementation of agreements reached following the first official visit of the Afghan President to Kazakhstan in November 2015.

Besides, the parties discussed the issues of ensuring regional security. N.Nazarbayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue its efforts on rehabilitation of Afghanistan. In this regard, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction within multilateral structures, in particular, within the SCO.