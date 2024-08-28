Kazakh Agriculture Minister visits Zhetysu region, surveys 2 sugar mills

At the instruction of the Kazakh Prime Minister, the Agriculture Minister, Aidarbek Saparbayev, visited Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

The Minister inspected the preparedness of two sugar mills to receive a new crop of sugar beet. The processing capacity of the Koksu sugar factory is 2,500 tons of sugar beet and 300 tons of cane raw sugar a day. Last year it produced 53,000 tons of sugar, and 23,000 tons for the past seven months.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

He also met with local beet growers.

In Aksu district, the Minister visited Aksu Kant sugar mill. Its processing capacity is 3,500 sugar beet a day. Last year it deployed a cane raw sugar processing line with a capacity of 400 tons a day. The factory was commissioned last October. By the yearend, it produced 10,000 tons of sugar.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

This year Kazakhstan plans to gather a record high of 1.1 million tons of sugar beet. To this end, sales and processing issues remain major problems for the farmers of Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions.

Earlier Saparov visited enterprises in Zhambyl region, and met with locals.