Kazakh Aibota Yertaikyzy wins big at Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Member of the Kazakh Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Aibota Yertaikyzy from Astana won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 15th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championship in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Aibota took top honors in the RGI Senior Ribbon Final scoring 32.90 points.

She also clinched a silver medal in the RGI Senior Ball Final scoring 32.65 points, and claimed bronze at the RGI Senior Hoop Final with 33.25 points.