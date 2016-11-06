Kazakh Aidar Makhmetov wins silver at world jiu jitsu championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Aidar Makhmetov hauled silver at the 2016 world jiu jitsu championship in San Francisco, the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

Makhmetov was second in Men's 79,5kg weight category.



"I won the first two fights very quickly, but stupidly lost the final one to the host. Plus, jetlag took a heavy toll on me," Makhmetov wrote on Facebook adding that he's not happy but at the same time not disappointed with the result.







He also added that he had sustained serious injuries during training.



It should be noted that Aidar Makhmetov also serves as the Director for Public Relations at Samruk-Kazyna JSC.