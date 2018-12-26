Kazakh air carriers add more New Year flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's air companies set to increase frequency of domestic and international New Year's Eve and New Year holiday flights.



Air Astana Air Company is to operate five additional flights the countrywide. It will also perform an extra flight en route Astana-Bangkok-Astana.



SCAT Air Company announced that it would add more flights flying from Almaty and Astana to Aktau and back and to Taldykorgan from Astana and back, the Civil Aviation Committee said via its Telegram channel.