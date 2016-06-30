Kazakh Airline starts Tehran-Astana flights

EHRAN. KAZINFORM The flights between Tehran and Kazakhstan's Almaty were officially established after the passenger plane of Air Astana landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

'With the beginning of Air Astana flights to Imam Khomeini Airport, the number of foreign airlines operating in Imam Khomeini International Airport increased to 41,' Deputy Head of Imam Khomeini Airport for Airport Affairs Koroush Fattahi said on Thursday.

He said that Air Astana will conduct three flights to Tehran every week, adding, 'We hope that with the rise in the number of flights to different destinations from Imam Khomeini International Airport we would witness expansion of relations with different world countries.'

The director of Air Astana Bureau for Turkey and Iran also said that Air Astana has started its flights between Tehran and Almaty with Brazil's Embraer 190, adding, 'We hope that this flight will result in expansion of cultural and tourism ties between the countries,' IRNA reports.

photo: ria.ru