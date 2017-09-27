Kazakh airports to welcome new generation of Boeing 777

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Airports of Kazakhstan will be accepting the new generation of Boeing 777-8/9 aircrafts, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee.

Earlier, members of the Committee met with Boeing representatives to discuss servicing 777-8 /-9 at Kazakh airports.

The Boeing 777 is a family of long-range wide-body twin-engine jet airliners featuring large folding wingtips. The company is currently testing its new 777-9 variant. Its launch is scheduled for 2020.