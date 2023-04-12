EN
    Kazakh Akasheva and Mirkadirova qualified for World Table Tennis Championships

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva (women’s singles) and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova (women’s singles) have qualified for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Zauresh Akasheva will also play in the mixed doubles.

    The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held between May 20 and 28 in Durban, South Africa.

    Earlier Kirill Gerasimenko (men’s singles, men's doubles), Alan Kurmangaliyev (men’s doubles), Aidos Kenzhigulov (mixed doubles), Denis Zholudev (men’s doubles), Sagantai Kurmambayev (men’s doubles), and Anastasia Lavrova (women’s doubles) have already earned their tickets to the world championship.


