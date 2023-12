Kazakh Aldabergenova wins bronze at FIS World Cup in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zhanbota Aldabergenova clinched bronze in the Women’s Aerials at the FIS World Cup in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Aldabergenova earned 71.20 points for her routine leaving behind Aussie Laura Peel and American Kaila Kuhn.

Gold went to Ukrainian Nadiya Mokhnatska. American Megan nick settled for silver.

The event took place at the Oi-Qaragai Lesnaya Skazka resort.