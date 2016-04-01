Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov eases into ATP Challenger semis in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger - Open Harmonie Mutuelle in St. Brieuc, France with the prize fund of €42,500.

Nedovyesov outclassed Italian Federico Gaio in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match.



In the semifinal the Kazakhstani will play against the winner of German Tobias Kamke vs. French Alexandre Sidorenko match.



Source: ATP