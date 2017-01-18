EN
    09:20, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Alexander Bublik edged out in Australian Open second round

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was stunned in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 19-year-old qualifier was eliminated by world №56 Malek Jaziri from Tunisia 2-6, 3-6, 5-7.

    Bublik was the only representative of Kazakhstan remaining in the Men's Singles at the Grand Slam.

    Jaziri will face the winner of American John Isner vs. German Mischa Zverev showdown.

