Kazakh Alexander Bublik edged out in Australian Open second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was stunned in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old qualifier was eliminated by world №56 Malek Jaziri from Tunisia 2-6, 3-6, 5-7.



Bublik was the only representative of Kazakhstan remaining in the Men's Singles at the Grand Slam.



Jaziri will face the winner of American John Isner vs. German Mischa Zverev showdown.