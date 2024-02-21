Kazakh, Algerian foreign ministries hold 2nd round of political consultations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported Feb 20.

The sides discussed the issues of development of the bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as organization of mutual visits and expanding the legal framework.

The meeting agenda also included the issues of cooperation in the development of transport corridors, agriculture and ensuring food security. The Kazakh side noted the importance of Algeria’s participation in the activity of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and invited to join the organization.

During his visit to Algeria, Alibek Bakayev participated in the 2nd round of the Kazakh-Algerian political consultations. The Algerian side was represented by Lounes Magramane, Secretary General of the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties hailed positive dynamics of Kazakh-Algerian relations development, based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

The sides also discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was given to the issues of establishing and expanding cooperation in the field of trade and investment, transport and logistics, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties confirmed their intention to continue exchanging visits, as well as expanding the legal framework between the two countries to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Alibek Bakaev and Lounes Magramane exchanged views on the current issues of the regional and international agenda, including the UN, OIC, the League of Arab States, African Union, etc. The Kazakh side congratulated Algeria on its election to the post of the UN Security Council non-permanent member for 2024-2026.

The parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.