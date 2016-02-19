Kazakh, Algerian foreign offices held consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign offices of Kazakhstan and Algeria held consultations. Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Mussinov, and Algerian side was led by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdelhamid Senouci Bereksi.

A.Mussinov informed the Algerian side of the oncoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the present economic situation in the country and the measures taken by the Government on mitigation of the negative impact of the global financial crisis, such as Nurly Zhol state program and Presidential Five Institutional Reforms, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

The parties discussed various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, consular and other spheres. The representatives of both countries’ foreign offices exchanged also views on the pivotal issues of the international agenda and noted similarity of Kazakhstan’s and Algeria’s positions on the main international and regional problems.

“Following the talks the parties agreed to organize official visits of both countries’ foreign ministers andto establish contacts between the foreign offices. Particular attention was given to the importance of establishment of the bilateral joint intergovernmental commission for trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation as well as Kazakhstan-Algeria Business Council,” an official statement reads.

The Algerian diplomats expressed interest in establishment of inter-parliamentary ties and friendship groups in both countries’ legislative structures.

At a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, A.Mussinov extended him a letter from Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov with a gratitude for the support of Kazakh President’s initiative on adoption of the “Universal Declaration on Building Nuclear Weapons Free World” during the voting at the UN GA session held in December 2015.

In turn, Algerian Minister expressed readiness to join the Islamic Organization for Food Security and confirmed Algeria’s participation in EXPO-2017. He informed also of support of Kazakhstan’s candidacy for the UN SC membership in 2017-2018.

At a meeting with Algeria’s energy officials, the parties exchanged opinions on the current situation on the global energy market, possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in oil and gas and in renewable energy sources. Minister of Mining Industry Salah Khebri expressed great interest in the forthcoming EXPO-2017 International Exhibition devoted to the theme “The Energy of Future.”







