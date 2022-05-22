Kazakh Alimkhanuly claims WBO interim middleweight title in Las Vegas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7KOs) KOed British Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8KOs) in the second round of their 12-round fight Saturday night, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

By defeating Dignum, Alimkhanuly claimed the WBO interim 160-pound title in Las Vegas.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first defeat for Dignum in his professional boxing career and the 12th win for Alimkhanuly.



