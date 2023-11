ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly has learnt the name of his future opponent at the Rio Olympics.

Ilyas Abbadi from Algeria defeated Mpi Anauel Ngamissengue from Congo 3:0 in Men's Middle (75kg) preliminary round.



Alimkhanuly and Abbadi will clash on August 12 at 10:30 p.m. Astana time.