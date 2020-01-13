Kazakh Alpysbay grabs ‘gold’ of Karate-1 Series-A Santiago-Chile

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM – Santiago (Chile) has hosted Karate-1 Series-A, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan team gained one gold and four bronze medals.

A gold medal was won by Kaisar Alpysbay in a weight category up to 60 kg. In the final he fought against Douglas Brose of Brazil.

Kazakh athlete Darkhan Asadilov and Dani Cabello of USA won bronze medals. Yerkinbek Baytureyev engaged fifth place of the tournament.

Assylbek Muratov and Didar Amirali won bronze medals in a weight category up to 67 kg. Yermek Aynazarov has gained the fifth place. Igor Chihmarev of Kazakhstan grabbed a bronze medal in a weight category up to 84 kg.