EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 01 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Altai Athletics Club athlete wins Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Daisy Jepkemei and Norah Jeruto took part in the Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019 held in Brazil, Olympic.kz reports.

    Daisy Jepkemei was the best in the 3,000 m event clocking 8 minutes 52.16 seconds. Norah Jeruto finished second running the same distance with a time of 8 minutes 53.38 seconds.

    As earlier reported, the Kenyan athletes represent Kazakhstan's Altai Athletics Club.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!