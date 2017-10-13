Kazakh Amb, Macedonian PM meet in Skopje

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, with concurrent accreditation to Macedonia Nurbakh Rustemov held a meeting with the Prime Minister of this country, Zoran Zaev, Kazinform has learned from the Embassy's press service.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Macedonian relations. In particular, they expressed mutual interest in intensifying bilateral relations, increasing the volume of trade turnover between the states and expanding the legal framework by signing new agreements.

During the meeting, the need to establish a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which should give impetus to the development of trade and business ties between the two countries was noted.

Zoran Zaev expressed interest in participating in the Astana Economic Forum in 2018.

Macedonian Prime Minister also confirmed the readiness of his country to cooperate in the legal sphere. In particular, he stressed that Macedonia will continue the practice of visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens for a period of up to three months with a frequency of once every six months.

Ambassador Rustemov, in turn, informed Mr. Zaev of the foreign policy priorities and international initiatives of Kazakhstan, the development programs it implements, preferences for foreign investors, as well as the results of the Astana Expo-2017, and the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center.

In the Macedonian capital, Nurbakh Rustemov also held meetings with the leadership of the country's Foreign Ministry during which the Macedonian side expressed interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstan across the spectrum of bilateral relations.