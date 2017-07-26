Kazakh Amb presents credentials letters to Croatian President

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM On July 20th, 2017, in Zagreb, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Croatia Mr. Tolezhan Barlybayev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Croatia Madame Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Kazinform has learned from the MFA press service.

At the ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Head of State and expressed best wishes on Croatia's Statehood Day on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.





In the light of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia, the Ambassador stressed Astana's consistent focus on comprehensive strengthening of Kazakh-Croatian cooperation as well as the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.

President Kolina Grabar-Kitarovic noted significant potential in the development of political dialogue and expressed interest in activation of ties between Croatia and Kazakhstan in trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian fields. The head of the Croatian state wished the Kazakh diplomat a successful mission.