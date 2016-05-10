EN
    13:53, 10 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador A.Berdybay presented credentials to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Jordan with concurrent accreditation to the State of Palestine Azamat Berdybay handed in credentials to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ceremony took place in the Embassy in the State of Palestine in Amman and was attended by Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat.

    At the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian problem. A.Berdybay told about the main aspects of Kazakhstan’s internal and foreign policies, the current socio-economic situation in the country and its large international initiatives. The Ambassador drew the Palestinian Leader’s attention to the relevance of the Kazakh President’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century.”

