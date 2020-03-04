Kazakh Ambassador and Estonian Prime Minister held talks, MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 3, 2020, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Jüri Ratas, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Ratas said that Estonia was very pleased with the decision of Kazakhstan to raise the level of diplomatic mission in Estonia to the level of the Embassy and was ready to render all possible assistance in taking bilateral relations to a new level.

The parties noted the significant potential for cooperation in the transit and logistics sphere, in the implementation of long-term projects on the digitalization of healthcare, education, agriculture, and other industries, using Estonian experience, which is one of the best international practices.

Ambassador Seitimov briefed on the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan, and favorable conditions for foreign investment.

The parties confirmed their readiness for further development and strengthening of Kazakhstan-Estonia cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction.