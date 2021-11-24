Kazakh Ambassador and Foreign Minister of Greece discuss coop development prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting, the Minister noted that despite considerable geographic distance, a unique location at the crossroads of transit routes linking Europe and Asia unites Kazakhstan and Greece. The Greek diplomat also confirmed the existence of common points of convergence between the development vectors of Greece and Kazakhstan and supported the need to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. Dendias stressed the particular importance of this work within the framework of Kazakhstan's relations with the European Union and Greece's aspirations to intensify interaction with the Central Asian region.

In his turn, Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev pointed out the similarities between the key strategic goals of the two countries that are expressed, among others, in the commitments to achieve carbon neutrality through decarbonisation of the economy, efforts to implement comprehensive digitalisation of public services, development of infrastructure for joining the global energy, transport and logistics networks.

Plans to organise high-level reciprocal meetings and visits were discussed. The two officials also agreed to take joint steps to further strengthen economic and public diplomacy relations.