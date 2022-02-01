Kazakh Ambassador and NATO Secretary-General’s Special Representative discuss cooperation issues

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Javier Colomina, the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary-General for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The Special Representative expressed condolences for the victims of the riots in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat informed Colomina in detail of the causes and consequences of recent events in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken by the state to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life in the country. It was noted that the Kazakh authorities are conducting a thorough and full-fledged investigation, the results of which will be presented to the world community, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Ambassador Baimukhan noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set specific tasks for the newly formed Government to ensure high-quality living conditions for Kazakhstanis and further successful development of the country.

In addition, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the concept of «One Partner – One Plan» and topical issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.