Kazakh ambassador: Belarus is on the way towards prosperity

MINSK. KAZINFORM - In the modern context, Belarus' course of development is the most feasible one. It leads the country towards prosperity, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov told journalists as he attended the Belarus President inauguration ceremony on 6 November, BelTA has learned.

"The decisive victory of Alexander Lukashenko in the recent presidential election showed that Belarusian people fully support their leader and his policy. The current situation in the world is difficult, and the course of development chosen by the Belarusian head of state is the most feasible one. It leads the nation towards prosperity," the diplomat believes. Yergali Bulegenov said that Belarus and Kazakhstan have developed a strategic partnership. He stressed that the leaders of the two countries have good trusting relations. "We perform the role of initiators in many regional organizations, so the plans for the future are many. The situation is not an easy one as the world is dealing with a crisis. However, the situation will change, I am optimistic about this. By 2025, all the pending issues (related to complete elimination of borders and free movement of goods and workforce) will be settled in the Eurasian Economic Union. When it reaches its full capacity, it will become one of the most powerful interstate organizations in the world," the Ambassador believes, belta.by reports.