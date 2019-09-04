Kazakh Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov received Kazakh Ambassador Karim Kokrekbayev on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President highlighted the Kazakh Ambassador’s contribution to strengthening strategic partnership, alliance, friendly good neighbour relations between the nations.

During the meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov debated were pressing issues of the bilateral agenda, implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin to Kyrgyzstan paid this July and 8th Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Council.

Besides, the sides discussed preparations for the forthcoming visit of the Kazakh President to Kyrgyzstan this fall.





As earlier reported, Kairat Nurpeissov was appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.