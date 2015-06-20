Kazakh ambassador conveys condolences of President Nazarbayev to family of ex-Turkish President Demirel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev has visited the residence of the 9th President of Turkey Süleyman Demirel and conveyed Nursultan Nazarbayev's condolences to the family and friends.

Turkey has declared three days of national mourning over the passing of former President Süleyman Demirel. The residence of S.Demirel was also visited by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, Parliamen's Speaker Cemil Çiçek, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Necdet Özel, ex-ministers and S.Demirel's close associate Namık Kemal Zeybek, Istemihan Talay, Köksal toptan, chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu and other public and political figures of the country. Süleyman Demirel served as the Prime Minister of Turkey five times between the years 1965 and 1993 and he served as President of Turkey between 1993 and 2000. He died in Ankara at the age of 91. Demirel was at the forefront of development of the Kazakh-Turkish relations. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Süleyman Demirel had fraternal relations. Kazakh-Turkish University in Kazakhstan was named in the honor of Demirel. In his condolences to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that he with deep sorrow learned of the death of the well-known politician and statesman. "I respect Süleyman Demirel as a loyal and reliable friend. We often met, exchanged views, and gave start to many useful initiatives. Kazakhstan will always remember this man as the wise leader and prominent figure among the historical figures who have made a great contribution to strengthening fraternal relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey," the telegram reads. The same day, Ambassador Tuimebayev and akim of Almaty region A. Batalov took part in the official farewell ceremony for the 9th President of Turkey Süleyman Demirel in the Parliament of the Republic of Turkey. During the event Mr.Tuimebayev and Mr.Batalov expressed condolences to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, reported the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.