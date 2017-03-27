Kazakh Ambassador delivers a lecture at University in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM On March 17, 2017, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurbakh Rustemov delivered a lecture devoted to the current development of our country and the prospects of Kazakh-Serbian cooperation in one of the leading Serbian universities «Alpha BK University».

According to the press service of Kazakh Foreign Ministry, among the guests of the event were deputies of Serbian Parliament, representatives of different state bodies, business and socio-political circles and local mass media as well members as the diplomatic corps.



During the lecture the Kazakh diplomat informed in detail the Serbian audience about the social and economic situation in Kazakhstan, the main provisions of the President's Message "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and the constitutional reform, as well as the activities of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council and the preparations work for the international exhibition «EXPO-2017».



While appreciating the level of bilateral relations, Nurbakh Rustemov noted that the official visits of the leaders of the two countries have clearly demonstrated mutual interest in deepening of the Kazakh-Serbian dialogue.



In turn, Rector of the University Slavko Vuksha praised Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen peace and nuclear security, as well as the Head of State's policy aimed at creating conditions for peaceful coexistence representatives of different nationalities and religions in the country. It was agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in the field of education given that previously 40 Kazakhstani students had been studied in Alfa BK University.