Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Co-Prince of Andorra - President of France

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Spain and Principality of Andorra concurrently Konstantin Zhigalov has presented credentials to the Co-Prince of Andorra - President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Ambassador briefed on the forthcoming presidential elections of Kazakhstan.



In his turn, Macron noted dynamically developing relations between the two states, fruitful meeting with the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the ASEM Summit in Brussels last October. Macron wished Kazakhstan success at the new stage and notedhe would like to further continue the efficient high-level dialogue.