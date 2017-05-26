Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Switzerland Zhanar Aitzhanova has presented credentials to Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, in Vaduz, Kazakhstan MFA press-service reports.

During the official ceremony in Vaduz Castle the sides discussed trade and commercial cooperation development and expansion of the legal framework between the two countries. This year will be marked by the 10th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-Liechtenstein diplomatic relations.

Zhanar Aitzhanova also told about the upcoming Expo 2017 Specialized International Exhibition in Astana, establishment of Astana International Finance Centre, the actions to improve Kazakhstan investment climate, as well as the advantages the foreign companies acquired with the country's accession to the World Trade Organization and membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. The transit transport potential of Kazakhstan within "One Belt, One Road" project kindled a special interest of the Prince.

In addition, the Ambassador met with Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick. They discussed the specific ways on how to expand and intensify the bilateral cooperation, especially in trade-economic and financial terms.

According to the meeting results, the sides agreed to consider possible steps of the legal framework expansion and attraction of Liechtenstein companies to Kazakhstan market.

It is worth noting that Kazakh Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhanova also has concurrent accreditation to the Principality of Liechtenstein, Vatican City State and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta.