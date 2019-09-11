Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Kyrgyzstan President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeissov delivered credentials to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated the Ambassador on the official beginning of his diplomatic service and expressed confidence that the honorary mission will further contribute to the development of fraternal, good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations between the nations.

The parties noted the high political dialogue between the two states and also within the international organizations, debated prospects for widening trade and economic relations, boosting investment cooperation and preparations for the forthcoming high-level visit.

In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat thanked for the warm welcome, briefed on the country’s economic and political reforms under modernization programs. He also focused on the keynotes of the President’s Address to the Nation.