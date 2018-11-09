Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Bangladesh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Bangladesh concurrently Barlybai Sadykov has delivered credentials to President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The Kazakh Ambassador briefed on the main priorities of the country's foreign and domestic policies, large-scale political and economic reforms initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He also stressed that reforms carried out are aimed at social and economic modernization; promotion of Kazakhstan's ranking among the 30 most developed countries of the world by 2050.



In his turn, Abdul Hamid noted importance of further cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international and regional organizations Kazakhstan and Bangladesh are taking part in. He warmly recalled his visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technologies held last September in Astana and solemn closing ceremony of EXPO 2017.

