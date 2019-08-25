Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Finland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Zhanna Sartbayeva delivered credentials to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Kazakh Ambassador conveyed greetings to the President of Finland on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and an invitation to visit Kazakhstan. The Ambassador briefed on the country’s political development, economic diversification measures, development of transit and transport potential.

Debating the current state and prospects for Kazakhstan-Finland relations, the Ambassador confirmed the country’s serious interest in deepening bilateral cooperation, especially in digital technologies collaboration.

The Ambassador also conveyed congratulations to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö on the occasion of his birthday on behalf of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö accentuated the friendly relations between the two states highlighting Kazakhstan’s importance in the international arena.