    14:54, 16 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Palestine

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov delivered credentials to the President of Palestine as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Palestine concurrently, Kazinform reports.

    The ceremony was held online.

    The Kazakh Ambassador conveyed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the best wishes on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Palestinian Leader wished the Ambassador success and conveyed his greetings to Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The diplomatic relations between the two states were established in 1992.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
