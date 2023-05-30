Kazakh Ambassador delivers his credentials to President of Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly-appointed Kazakh Ambassador Alim Baiyel, Kazinform reports.

The ambassador said he is honored to represent Kazakhstan in fraternal Azerbaijan. He stressed he would work for further promotion of bilateral cooperation within instructions of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the level of active cooperation between the two nations noting that his visit to Kazakhstan and the Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan gave a great impetus to expanding cooperation. The President wished the ambassador success in his work.

As stated there, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate in the international arena, including within the Organization of Turkic Countries. The sides debated preparations for the 10th-anniversary summit of the Organizations scheduled to take place this year in Kazakhstan.