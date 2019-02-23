Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy Prime-Minister of Thailand met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova was received by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Justice, Air Chief Marshal of Thailand, H.E. Mr.Prajin Juntong.

Expressing her gratitude for the meeting, Ambassador Yesbuatova informed the Deputy Prime-Minister of the policy of the Kazakh Government, implemented to protect the rights of investors and strengthen the capacity in the field of justice, as well as the changes in the judicial system of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The parties discussed the mutual cooperation within the framework of international law, particularly consideration by the Thai side of draft documents in the field of extradition, transfer of convicts and cooperation in criminal matters.



Consultations on the draft Agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of national passports was specially highlighted during the meeting. At the same time, Yesbulatova expressed gratitude for the decision of the Royal Thai Government to temporarily issue gratis tourist visas to the citizens of Kazakhstan upon their arrival to Thai international airports during the high tourist season (from November 2018 to April 30, 2019).

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized Mr.Prajin Juntong with the current social and political situation in Kazakhstan, describing the adopted programs and strategies in the context of implementing the State of Nation Addresses of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev, including the «Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: increase in income and quality of life», which is also focused on the demands of society for justice.

Parties also pointed out importance to stimulate interaction between the ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Thailand. In this regard, Deputy Prime-Minister welcomed the proposal of Kazakh diplomat to consider the possibility of organizing mutual visits in order to exchange experience between the countries in law.