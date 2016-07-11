Kazakh Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov visits Cambridge University

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erzhan Kazykhanov paid a visit to the University of Cambridge, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Ambassador Kazykhanov's visit to the University included a number of meetings with the management of the University, its professors and teaching staff and students. Among them were the meetings with Professor Eilis Ferran FBA, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Institutional and International Relations, Professor Dame Athene Donald DBE, FRS, the Master of Churchill College, Professor Charles Melville and Doctor Firuza Melville.



The meetings focused on Kazakhstan's co-operation with the University of Cambridge on a number of areas, including the Newton-Al-Farabi Partnership Programme, the University's ties with the Kazakh-British Technical University and other universities of Kazakhstan. Erzhan Kazykhanov informed the teaching staff and students about economic and political reforms taking place in our country and briefed on the international initiatives of the country, including the tasks Kazakhstan has in terms of its membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. The opening of the Centre for Turkic Studies under the auspices of the Cambridge University had also become one of the main topics during the meetings.



The schedule of the Ambassador Kazykhanov also included the round table focused on the theme ‘The educational projects of Kazakhstan implemented in the Faculty of Education of the University of Cambridge'. The round table saw Kazakh students presented the participants their projects in education, communications, as well as other projects related to developing this area.