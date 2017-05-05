Kazakh Ambassador hands accreditation letter to SecGen of International Maritime Organization

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Erlan Idrissov today met with Mr Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, to hand over a letter of accreditation and discuss issues around bilateral co-operation, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy to the UK.

Mr Idrissov noted that despite Kazakhstan being the largest landlocked country, it places significant emphasis on its relationship with the IMO. The Ambassador also updated Mr Lim on talks regarding the legal status of the Caspian Sea; development perspectives for Kazakh ports; and collaboration between Caspian states in various areas.



Mr Idrissov also discussed Kazakhstan's economic development with the IMO Secretary General, as well as its wider role in the region. He stressed that the Kazakhstan government has been working to make sure national standards meet international requirements. He extended his gratitude for the IMO's assistance during Kazakhstan's mandatory audit in February 2017.



Mr Lim expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan's interest in developing a relationship with the IMO, and noted that the organization would strive to support Kazakhstan. He emphasized the organization's willingness to provide technical assistance to Kazakhstan and other states in the Caspian region under its mandate.



As the meeting concluded, Mr Idrissov said that it was important for Kazakhstan delegations to participate in the IMO's governing and specialised sessions, including the 30th Assembly of the IMO in November/December 2017.