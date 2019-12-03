Kazakh Ambassador holds briefing in Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new stage of development of Kazakhstan, political and economic reforms became the main theme of the traditional briefing of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Singapore on November 29, 2019, dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Those attending the event were the representatives of political, business and academic communities of Singapore, the media, the Kazakh diaspora in Singapore and members of the Friends Club of Kazakhstan. Members of the Parliament, representatives of Ministries of Transport, Defense, Foreign Affairs, diplomatic corps, academicians from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at National University of Singapore, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, ASEF Foundation, journalists of SPH Holding and Singapore Press Club represented at briefing.

H.E. Mr. Zulkifli bin Baharuddin, Singapore's non-resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan expressed a common vision of the prospects for cooperation between the two countries on behalf of the Singaporean side, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore informs.

As part of the briefing, a screening of a documentary on Nursultan Nazarbayev was organized. In his speech, H.E. Mr. Arken Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, outlined the country's achievements became possible by the first President. During Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev’s governance the country's GDP increased by more than 20 times, foreign direct investment amounted to about 330 billion dollars, the country received international recognition as a leader in nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, integration and peace initiatives. A number of participants in the briefing, inspired by the initiatives of Kazakhstan, signed an online petition to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty into full force to end further nuclear weapons development as part of the ATOM project.

Ambassador Arystanov also indicated achievements in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore. Over a relatively short period, both countries have made significant progress in many areas of bilateral cooperation, gained valuable experience in mutual understanding and partnership. This has become a solid basis for political dialogue, mutually beneficial trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, and people-to-people contacts.

During the briefing, the participants were also acquainted with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address to the Nation dated of September 2, 2019. Particularly the attention of participants was focused on the initiatives of the President to improve public administration, ensure rights, freedoms and security of citizens, develop inclusive economy and modernize social security of the population.

The briefing provided great opportunity to discuss with the Friends of Kazakhstan joint plans and events for 2020 to further expand bilateral cooperation.