Kazakh Ambassador holds high-level meetings in Luxembourg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Aigul Kuspan met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen, who took office on December 6, 2018, following the parliamentary elections, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The sides noted the high level of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. They emphasized the special role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral cooperation in such promising areas as finance, space industry, health and digital technologies.



The counterparts agreed to develop inter-parliamentary ties, including through regular contacts between parliamentary friendship groups and delegations of two countries in Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).



The Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the Chairman of the Luxembourgish Parliament to visit Kazakhstan. The Speaker welcomed the invitation and expressed his readiness to visit our country this year.



The Kazakh diplomat also met with new Head of the Luxembourg delegation to PACE, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Gusty Graas. Kuspan noted the active participation of Kazakh parliamentarians in the PACE plenary sessions in Strasbourg. Graas was interested to learn about the fruitful cooperation of Kazakhstan within the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the work of our country to accede to a number of European conventions.



On the same day, the Kazakh Ambassador met with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Minister of Health of Luxembourg Étienne Schneider.



The interlocutors positively assessed the results of Schneider's visit to Kazakhstan in 2017 to open the national pavilion of Luxembourg at the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017. They noted the successful cooperation between the «Astana» International Financial Centre and the Luxembourg Financial Technology Transfer Agency.



Schneider stressed the great potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. He paid special attention to the possibilities of interaction in the space industry, the development of which is actively promoted by the Luxembourg government by attracting businesses to innovative solutions.



Given the new capacity of Schneider as the Minister of Healthcare, the Ambassador proposed to develop cooperation in the field of health, identifying the digitalization of health care and telemedicine as interesting areas for Kazakhstan.