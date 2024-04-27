Kazakh ambassador honored with prestigious medal for advancing bilateral ties with UAE

This week President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ on Madiar Menilikov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in appreciation for his efforts during his tenure in the UAE, which contributed to the development and advancement of ties between the two friendly countries in various sectors, WAM reports.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, awarded the Ambassador the medal during a reception ceremony at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan across all fields, and commended the Ambassador’s role in solidifying bilateral cooperation during his tenure. H.E. Al Sayegh also expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador, and wished him luck and success.

For his part, Menilikov expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, highlighting the UAE’s accomplishments, which demonstrate the leadership’s keenness and ambitions to elevate the country’s position and enhance its reputation within the international community.

Menilikov expressed his gratitude to all government entities of the UAE for their cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission, which aimed to enhance relations between both nations.