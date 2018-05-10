Kazakh ambassador honors Norway liberators in Oslo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Norway Kairat Abuseitov took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet soldiers at Vestre gravlund cemetery in Oslo on the occasion of the Victory Day, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy's press service.











In attendance at the ceremony were reps of diplomatic missions, veteran movements and local community.



The monument to 347 Soviet soldiers who died during the WWII in Norway has an inscription that reads: ‘Norge taker dere' which means ‘Norway thanks you'.







In total, over 13,000 Soviet soldiers sacrificed their lives for Norway's independence and found their eternal peace on the Scandinavian land.



The same day in the presence of Serbian Ambassador Suzana Boskovic-Prodanovic Ambassador Abuseitov also honored the memory of Yugoslav partisans who died in Norway during the WWII.















