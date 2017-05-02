Kazakh Ambassador Idrissov delivers lecture at Defence and Security Forum in London

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Last week, Ambassador Erlan Idrissov delivered a lecture entitled ‘Foreign Policy Priorities of Kazakhstan in the Changing World'. The event was held under the aegis of the UK Defence and Security Forum and the Russian Federation Embassy in London.

Participants of the lecture - which was attended by former UK Foreign Secretary Mr Jack Straw, representatives of the FCO and the diplomatic corps, as well as British MPs and experts - were presented with the key priorities and directions for Kazakhstan's foreign policy, as well as an update on the nation's international initiatives and priorities as a non-permanent member on the UN Security Council for 2017/2018, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy to the UK.



The Ambassador has also presented the participants of the lecture with detailed information on the ongoing economic and political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan as part of the Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the nation «The Third Modernisation of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness».



During the lecture, the Ambassador emphasized Kazakhstan's new vision for reforms, as outlined in President Nazarbayev's ‘Course towards the future: modernization of Kazakhstan's identity' article. He noted that modernizing Kazakhstan's national identity is part of the political and economic modernization programme, which will assist in further integrating the country into the international community while creating new political and economic opportunities - not only for the people of Kazakhstan, but also for foreign entrepreneurs and investors.