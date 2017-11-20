Kazakh ambassador Idrissov meets with Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov met with Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the UN Security Council in January 2018 became the main subject of the meeting. Erlan Idrissov provided Sir Alan Duncan with detailed plans for the Kazakh side to organise high-level debates and events, aimed at making practical contribution to strengthening regional and global safety.



The meeting also focused on the visit of Mr Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, to London on 20-22 November. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with Boris Johnson and a Kazakh-British Strategic Dialogue.



Noting the high level nature of Kazakhstan's partnership with the UK, Sir Alan stressed that Britain places significant emphasis on the Mr Abdrakhmanov's upcoming visit. It will be an important opportunity to discuss steps to strengthen the beneficial relations between our countries.



The meeting also saw both sides discuss the current status and prospects of Kazakh-British co-operation across a range of issues, including trade, investments, energy, culture and humanitarian initiatives.



Both sides noted the high level of co-operation on important areas of bilateral relations. The United Kingdom is one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan's economy. Our countries effectively co-operate across areas of energy, business, and education. Business relations have been established between regions throughout Kazakhstan and the UK. The City of London is taking an active part in establishing and developing the Astana International Financial Centre.