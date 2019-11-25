EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 25 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ambassador in India meets with Chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 22, in New Delhi Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, had a meeting with Anil Chaudhury, Chairman of «Steel Authority of India Ltd.», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Perspectives of mutually beneficial cooperation in steel and metallurgical spheres were discussed.

    The Kazakh diplomat informed the SAIL Chairman about the subsidies and logistical support given to exporters of goods and materials produced in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!