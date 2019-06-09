Kazakh Ambassador in Russia votes in presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov cast his vote in the snap presidential election in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On Sunday, Ambassador Tasmagambetov voted at the polling station №265 at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.



It bears to remind that there are four more polling stations in the territory of Russia, namely in Saint Petersburg, Astrakhan, Omsk and Kazan.



According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over 1 600 Kazakhstanis are eligible to vote in Russia.